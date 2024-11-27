278,600 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Purchased by Forest Avenue Capital Management LP

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 278,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,000. Dollar Tree makes up about 2.4% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Dollar Tree as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. This represents a 28.86 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.