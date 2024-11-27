2,142 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. This represents a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $431,466.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $62,360,514.40. This trade represents a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,241,311 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $67.61.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,058.76%.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.