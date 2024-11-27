2,142 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Ventas
In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. This represents a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $431,466.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $62,360,514.40. This trade represents a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,241,311 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ventas Stock Performance
Shares of VTR stock opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $67.61.
Ventas Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,058.76%.
Ventas Profile
Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.
