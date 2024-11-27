186,695 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 186,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAUG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 814.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 759,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,561,000 after buying an additional 676,325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 394,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 111,156 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 72.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 379,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 159,342 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy & Cox lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 343,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $657.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

