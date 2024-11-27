13,329 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,757,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,191,000 after acquiring an additional 32,776 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.2% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,854,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,155,000 after purchasing an additional 349,466 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,217,000 after purchasing an additional 115,604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,204,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,788,000 after purchasing an additional 711,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 887,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,637,000 after buying an additional 29,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $59.31 and a one year high of $82.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.16.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

