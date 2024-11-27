12,343 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

RTX Stock Up 1.7 %

RTX stock opened at $120.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $79.13 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The firm has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

