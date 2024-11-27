12,000 Shares in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Bought by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 378.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 57,658 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,535,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,863,229.44. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

NYSE WOW opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of $441.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.46 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

