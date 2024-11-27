1,134 Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 431.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Carter’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $88.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.13.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

