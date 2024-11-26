Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Zeta Global worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,723,000 after acquiring an additional 431,077 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at $4,113,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zeta Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,141,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after buying an additional 113,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZETA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

In related news, CFO Christopher E. Greiner acquired 7,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,330,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,804,188. The trade was a 0.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Imran Khan bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 129,901 shares of company stock worth $2,471,244 over the last ninety days. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zeta Global Trading Down 5.0 %

ZETA stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

