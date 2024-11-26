Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $15,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $311,684,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,169,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,657,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,851,000 after buying an additional 249,975 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after buying an additional 230,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 315,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,778,000 after buying an additional 206,350 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $128.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.13.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.64.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

