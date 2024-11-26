Wrapped CRO Price Reaches $0.17 (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a total market capitalization of $124.82 million and $9.51 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,927.46 or 0.99781882 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,627.94 or 0.99460269 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 731,994,922 tokens. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 730,771,128.50919869. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.17915797 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 309 active market(s) with $9,498,902.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

