What is Cormark’s Forecast for CM FY2026 Earnings?

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Monday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the bank will earn $5.92 per share for the year. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $1,278,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,284,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.