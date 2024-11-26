What is Cormark’s Estimate for TSE:RY FY2025 Earnings?

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $12.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.89. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.35 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $13.82 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.95 by C$0.31. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of C$14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.27 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RY. Desjardins increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$167.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$175.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE RY opened at C$173.77 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$115.57 and a twelve month high of C$175.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$170.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$156.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$245.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 74,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.59, for a total transaction of C$12,320,115.24. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.60, for a total transaction of C$1,646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,115. This trade represents a 99.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 144,770 shares of company stock valued at $23,959,265 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.