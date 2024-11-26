What is Cormark’s Estimate for TSE:RY FY2025 Earnings?

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $12.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.89. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.35 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $13.82 EPS.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.95 by C$0.31. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of C$14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.27 billion.
TSE RY opened at C$173.77 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$115.57 and a twelve month high of C$175.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$170.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$156.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$245.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.
In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 74,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.59, for a total transaction of C$12,320,115.24. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.60, for a total transaction of C$1,646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,115. This trade represents a 99.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 144,770 shares of company stock valued at $23,959,265 in the last three months.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.31%.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
