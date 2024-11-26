Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $237.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.93. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $215.68 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $171.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

