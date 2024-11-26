Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAI traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,897. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

