West Tower Group LLC Purchases 5,736 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

West Tower Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 2.8% of West Tower Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.89. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $88.74.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

