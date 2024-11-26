West Tower Group LLC Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 5.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 22.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 65,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 9.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 83,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Roblox from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 21,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $1,113,819.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,032,947.41. This represents a 6.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $115,639.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,179.80. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,010,503 shares of company stock worth $48,145,999. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.