West Tower Group LLC Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 108,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,099,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 45,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,280,000 after buying an additional 41,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $600.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $820.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $822.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.00 and a 12-month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. This trade represents a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total transaction of $662,611.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,135,548.46. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,100 shares of company stock worth $17,913,521 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.36.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

