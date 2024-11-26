West Tower Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in Vicor by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vicor from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Vicor Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.04 and a beta of 1.48. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $61.05.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.23 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $50,512.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,222.18. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vicor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.