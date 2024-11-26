Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $535.00 and last traded at $535.00, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $535.00.

Watsco Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $498.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.10.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.46%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

