Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Stephen J. Schmidt Sells 7,280 Shares

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) Director Stephen J. Schmidt sold 7,280 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $111,675.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,996.52. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.63. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.
