Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Holdings Lowered by M.D. Sass LLC

M.D. Sass LLC cut its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,588 shares during the period. Walker & Dunlop makes up approximately 1.4% of M.D. Sass LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. M.D. Sass LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $19,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1,295.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 64.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Walker & Dunlop stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,914. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.15.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.24 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WD. Wolfe Research raised Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

