Waddell & Associates LLC Has $355,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 905.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $164.82 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.31 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.72 and its 200 day moving average is $160.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $769.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

