Vishay Intertechnology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,168 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,143% compared to the average volume of 275 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 173.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 45,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSH traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,514,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,336. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $735.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

