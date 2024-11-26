Ventum Financial Cuts Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Price Target to C$1.75

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Ventum Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.55% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.20 to C$2.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.
Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.
