Ventum Financial Cuts Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Price Target to C$1.75

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Ventum Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.20 to C$2.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Atlas Engineered Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEP

Atlas Engineered Products Price Performance

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

AEP remained flat at C$1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 59,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,949. The firm has a market cap of C$63.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.34. Atlas Engineered Products has a 1-year low of C$0.93 and a 1-year high of C$1.70.

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.