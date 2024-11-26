Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 867,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $244,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $892,895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,730 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,646 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,823,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $297.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $224.45 and a 1 year high of $299.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

