Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

VOE stock opened at $175.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.98 and a 52 week high of $176.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

