Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,736,000 after acquiring an additional 94,950 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,333 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after purchasing an additional 221,767 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $283.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $215.22 and a twelve month high of $285.34. The company has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.84 and its 200 day moving average is $254.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

