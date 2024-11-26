Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Position Lessened by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 421,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises about 6.0% of Cadence Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $87,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,706. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $161.92 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.76.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

