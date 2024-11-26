Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,239,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $3,931,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,571,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,764,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,899,000.

BATS VSGX opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

