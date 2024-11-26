VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,755,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 769,260 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 3.20% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $186,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,629,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,157 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 734,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 690,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,737,000 after purchasing an additional 211,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,387,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $55.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

