Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Upland Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the third quarter worth $43,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.
