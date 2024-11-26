United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC reduced its position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,246 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 117,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 17.2% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 18.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $379,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Up 3.4 %

UNG stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $852.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

