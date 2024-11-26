United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1,486.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its stake in United Rentals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $751.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

United Rentals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $864.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $454.71 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $821.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $733.58.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.