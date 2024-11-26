United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €15.51 ($16.33) and last traded at €15.49 ($16.31), with a volume of 171657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €15.80 ($16.63).

United Internet Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.87, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

