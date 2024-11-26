Uniswap Price Tops $10.66 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $10.66 or 0.00011506 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $6.40 billion and $682.01 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00008663 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00097167 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000066 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000043 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001070 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,425,074 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,425,073.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 11.73189255 USD and is up 6.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1131 active market(s) with $1,046,640,700.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

