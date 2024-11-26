Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 34.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 33.4% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 98,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 34,005 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 283,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Daiwa America cut Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $249.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.48. The firm has a market cap of $151.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

