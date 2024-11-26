Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Trading 11.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.90 ($0.14). Approximately 370,881 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 263,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a report on Monday, September 16th.

The company has a market cap of £11.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.17.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

