UBS Group Begins Coverage on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Frontier Group from $4.70 to $7.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

Shares of ULCC opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.71 and a beta of 2.51.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,210. This trade represents a 22.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Frontier Group by 152.5% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

