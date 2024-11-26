U-BX Technology (NASDAQ:UBXG) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 27th

U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, November 27th. The 1-16 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 26th.
U-BX Technology Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of U-BX Technology stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.29. 1,041,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,374. U-BX Technology has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43.
U-BX Technology Company Profile
