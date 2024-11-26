Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.61, but opened at $1.66. Tuya shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 62,463 shares traded.

Tuya Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $814.59 million, a PE ratio of -53.67 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

About Tuya

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tuya by 59.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 665,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 247,592 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tuya by 91.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 633,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 302,261 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Tuya by 60.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 350,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 132,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

