Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.61, but opened at $1.66. Tuya shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 62,463 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $814.59 million, a PE ratio of -53.67 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.
Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
