Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,239,000 after acquiring an additional 61,420 shares during the period. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 195,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $99.69 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

