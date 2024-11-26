Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 645 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,654,000 after buying an additional 102,010 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSSC shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $26,280.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at $99,518.72. The trade was a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

NSSC stock opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.64. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Further Reading

