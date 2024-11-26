Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $214,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,446 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,710 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $481,170,000 after buying an additional 596,510 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $250,078,000 after acquiring an additional 144,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $132,851,000 after purchasing an additional 135,973 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 817,592 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $121,020,000 after purchasing an additional 64,332 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $96,171,000 after purchasing an additional 75,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $184.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $190.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.80.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.46.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $351,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,345,000. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,811,480.90. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,951 shares of company stock worth $6,197,710. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

