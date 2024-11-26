Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $184,000 in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,050 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3,110.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 104,355 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10,048.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 185,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 925,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,475,000 after purchasing an additional 114,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 4.7 %

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $47.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPH. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

