Truvestments Capital LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 251.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.69.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total value of $535,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,594.97. This represents a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $193,632.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,095.52. This represents a 14.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

Leidos stock opened at $163.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.44.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

