Truvestments Capital LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Weave Communications by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,342,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,374,000 after acquiring an additional 312,392 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,590,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,308,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Weave Communications by 39.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 505,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 143,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weave Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Insider Transactions at Weave Communications

In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 51,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $693,495.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,570.52. This trade represents a 14.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 15,000 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,066.94. The trade was a 4.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,957 shares of company stock worth $6,531,864. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WEAV stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Weave Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $14.50.

Weave Communications Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

