Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,699 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 29,460 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Tripadvisor worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRIP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $28.76. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRIP. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

