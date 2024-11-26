Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 18.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $17,937,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 26.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Trimble by 27.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 35,841 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $74.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.49.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

