Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Truist Financial

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

TNL stock opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $56.91.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $269,832.96. This trade represents a 25.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $3,804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 362,947 shares in the company, valued at $17,258,129.85. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,170. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1,948.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

