Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $3.88 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after buying an additional 106,756 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,481,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,178,905,000 after acquiring an additional 123,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,327,738,000 after acquiring an additional 104,332 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,866 shares of company stock worth $133,393,921. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NFLX traded up $20.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $885.63. The stock had a trading volume of 771,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,054. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $758.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $693.29. The firm has a market cap of $378.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $908.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $795.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.82.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

